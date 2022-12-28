READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!

The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA.

Of course, there's also Reading's beloved fireworks display atop Mount Penn.

"Fireworks are happening this year in the city," says Lt. John Naylor with the Office of the Fire Marshal in Reading. "They will be fired off from up on Skyline Drive as they have in the past."

Last year, the display was hard to see because of the fog. This year, despite a bit of rain in the forecast, crews are optimistic.

"I've been told in the past from dealing with this organization at the Reading Phillies games that unless they have a torrential downpour, they can fire," says Naylor.

Officials say parts of Skyline Drive and areas around the Pagoda will be closed off to the public during the times that they're setting up and setting off fireworks for safety reasons.

The new year will also usher in the start of Reading's 275th anniversary celebration.

Some say they're looking forward to the fireworks, like Anjela Smalls and her family who have a great view from their home.

"The boys are so intrigued by fireworks," says Smalls. "So we definitely have no problem going to the back steps and watching it again."

Another couple say they'll stay home and hang out with their dogs because they don't prefer to be out after dark.

"We watch the ball drop from New York on TV," says Anthony Woods. "They blend in the gunshots with the fireworks so we're trying to stay away."

The fireworks will be set off at midnight.