EXETER TWP, Pa. -- A female firefighter in Berks County has made history in her fire department.
Fire officials at the Exeter Township Fire Department said Amanda Walker has been appointed as the first female fire officer to make the rank of Lieutenant in the department.
This includes over 100 years of history of the legacy companies Reiffton and Stonersville, the department said in a release.
Walker has been in the fire service since 2009 and rose to the rank of Captain at the Keystone Steam Fire Company #1 of Boyertown. She began her time with the Exeter Township Fire Department in 2013, the release said.
As part of her duties as Lieutenant, Walker will oversee the Junior Firefighter Program and is an integral part of the Department’s Water Rescue Program.
Only 11% of volunteer firefighters in the U.S. were women as of 2018, or less than 100,000 women, according to a report from the National Fire Protection Agency in 2020. Walker is one of eight females currently on the Exeter active membership roster.
Walker is a local resident in the township and lives with her husband and their three dogs.
Anyone who is interested in learning more about becoming a firefighter with the Exeter Township Fire Department is encouraged to visit the department's website.