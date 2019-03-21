As the last supermoon of 2019 hovered outside, a crowd gathered in the Perkins Student Center at Penn State University's Berks campus in Spring Township to hear a firsthand account of hundreds of hours floating in space.
"I don't consider myself a scientist necessarily, or even really interested in space or NASA, but that sounds like a woman who knows what she's talking about and has really done some really amazing things," said Kelsey Riker of Douglassville.
Former NASA astronaut and retired Air Force Colonel Eileen Collins shared her life story. She started as the daughter of Irish immigrant parents in Elmira, New York, and eventually became an Air Force pilot.
"For some reason, I was fascinated with flying, and I don't know why," Collins said.
She then became the first woman to pilot a space shuttle in 1995, and 10 years later commanded the first flight following the loss of the space shuttle Columbia in 2003.
"I wanted to go do more," Collins said. "I wanted to go farther and faster and higher, and when I learned about the space program, that was one way to do that."
She's seen things up close that many might take for granted.
"We were watching the sunrise and it was red and orange and yellow and blue, and it was just beautiful," Collins said.
But not without being in some risky, otherworldly situations.
"One time, there was a loud noise when I was on the space shuttle and we never did find out what it was," Collins recalled. "I think we might have gotten hit by some space junk."
After it all, she's returned to Earth with a new perspective on life.
"One of things that NASA does is we think about everything that could go wrong and we put a plan in place for that, and I have found that has helped me in my personal life," Collins said.
She also encouraged students and adults to look into science, technology, and engineering careers while discussing the future of space exploration.
"I don't think you'd want to live your whole life on the moon, but it's gonna be a great place to visit and work," Collins said.
After being up there, she still looks into space the same way.
"I still look into the sky," Collins said. "I still look at the Earth with the same wonder I had as a child."