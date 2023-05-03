READING, Pa. - First Friday Downtown Block Parties are returning to Reading with a Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The 2023 season kicks off Friday, May 5 in the 600 block of Penn Street.

The First Friday Cinco de Mayo celebration will include live music by Red Tie Affairs, a Chatty Monks beer garden and a folkloric dance performed by Barrio Alegria's Grupo Uarhani.

City officials say in addition, there will be bouncy houses, face painting and other games and fun activities.

First Friday Downtown Block Parties will occur on the first Friday of every month from 5 to 9 p.m. through September.