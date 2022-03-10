READING, Pa. -- Downtown activities will be back on in Reading next month.
The City's Mayor Eddie Moran said Thursday downtown event will be back on April 1, beginning at 5 p.m.
Happenings will kick off with what Moran calls a "new and improved" First Friday Downtown Block Party in the 400 block of Penn Street.
The inaugural event will have a wide variety of vendors, community groups, music, food and more.
“I am very excited to announce the start of City events for the 2022 season in #DowntownRDG,” said Mayor Morán. Some of the more popular events will be returning with a few changes to them, adding to the experience and their success. We are also developing new concepts for our residents, families, and visitors to enjoy.”
Some musical guests will be Philadelphia's jazz-fusion collective, Omar's Hatt and The TriBe and more.
Moran said this is just the beginning of an exciting and diverse lineup for First Friday.
“In addition to the local and regional musicians, there will be interactive art features, fun activities for every age, local and regional food and drink vendors, and the continued tradition of craft brews and drinks by the Pop Truck.”
The block party will be back on the first friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. through the month of September.