HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill that advocates say is the first of its kind in the nation is one step closer to passing in Pennsylvania.

"The first in the country," responded PA Senator Tracy Pennycuick (R) when asked about Senate Bill 8.

Pennycuick is one of the bill's 47 cosponsors and biggest supporters.

"Both of my grandmothers died of breast cancer. My mom has had breast cancer," said Pennycuick. "My aunts have had breast cancer."

Pennycuick says she just received genetic testing to find out if she's predisposed to breast cancer.

"Giving people that heads-up that they are genetically predisposed to a cancer, I think, is huge," stated Pennycuick. "It can make or break decisions."

If passed, the legislation would require insurance companies to cover 100% of the cost of genetic testing and other services, with no co-pay, deductible or co-insurers necessary.

"You know when you go to your doctor and you fill out your health form, and they ask, 'Do you have these conditions in your family?' The doctor would say, 'Oh, hmm, seems like a bit of breast cancer in your family. You should go and have some genetic testing,'" explained Pennycuick. "Additionally, so, say there is a lot of breast cancer in your family, the sons in the family of that mom could have genetic testing for prostate cancer."

Enhanced and more frequent mammograms would also be free. The same goes for supplemental screenings by MRI or ultrasound that people have passed on due to their price tags.

"Many women are simply saying, 'I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to do it. I'm not going to get my ultrasound,'" said Natalie Kopp, communications director for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition. "We can't have that."

The bill has passed unanimously through two different Senate Committees.

Monday, the bill is expected to receive a full Senate vote.

After that, it needs enough support from the House and the governor's signature.

"The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition fully supports Senate Bill 8. In fact, we've been advocating for this bill and the screening and testing that it would afford access to for months now, years now," added Kopp.

Right now, it's unclear if there would be a burden for insurance providers or how the bill would be implemented with out-of-state insurance providers.

Pennycuick is confident insurance companies would end up paying less for early, preventative screenings than treatment for advanced cancer.

"If we can catch the cancer early enough, we can not only save someone's life but also spend less on healthcare costs, so it's a win-win no matter how you look at it," she said.

69 News reached out to the PA Insurance Department and will update the story when we hear back from the agency.