WEST READING, Pa. - A Philadelphia law firm has filed the first lawsuit on behalf of a workplace survivor of the explosion at R.M. Palmer Company last month.

Galfand Berger, LLP filed the suit on behalf Mark Baxter, who was making a delivery at the company's West Reading facility on March 24.

According to a news release sent by the firm, Baxter was covered by several feet of brick and rubble following the explosion and suffered severe burns and other physical and psychological injuries as a result.

The suit alleges that workers, contractors and business invitees smelled gas and notified R.M. Palmer, but that the company neither evacuated nor took any action.

The civil action was filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia.

The lawsuit names UGI Utilities and R.M. Palmer Chocolate and its affiliates and successors as the defendants.