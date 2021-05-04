WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health, in Wyomissing, is getting ready to welcome its inaugural class. The school is on track to welcome 40 first-year medical students in August.
"These students are also part of the college of Medicine in Philadelphia,” Dr Karen Restifo, regional vice dean of the campus, says. “They'll be part of the same classes, the same curriculum."
Crews started construction in June of 2019. The state-of-the-art building is designed to promote interdisciplinary education with residents, nurses and physicians.
"One of the things that's unique about this building is it's a design build,” Mark McNash, Senior Vice President of Support Services for Tower Health, says. In essence, we were building this building as we designed it."
The five-story building will feature five simulated patient rooms, which will allow students and faculty to recreate any medical environment , as well as an anatomy lab, small group learning areas and plenty of open space.
"It's a building for learning but, we really took into account down time for the students,” McNash says. “The ability to have open space that's easily accessible."
While the facility will have plenty to offer students, the campus could pay dividends for the county and the region for decades to come.
"When you're training physicians, you need to do a great job, an inspired job,” Dr. Restifo says. “We want them to know the patients and learn about the community and hopefully become physicians and give back to the community."