MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks Cares Vaccine Center is just days from opening on May 3rd. It's a much-needed resource the county has been working on for quite some time.
"It took a lot of planning behind the scenes," says Berks County commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
It also took a lot of help from community partners like the Berks Community Health Center, which started administering vaccines at one of its locations in January but quickly realized the need outgrew the space.
"This was a great opportunity to continue to bring it [vaccines] to the community but at a larger scale plus also help break down barriers with our community partners like BARTA and Co-County Wellness and the library," says Lindsey Miller, Chief Operating Officer of Berks Community Health Center.
Organizers are trying to streamline the process.
People can make their first appointment either online at https://www.doyourpartberks.com/vaccinecenter or https://www.doyourpartberks.com/centrodevacunas.
You can also call1-888-712-2772.
Your second dose appointment will be made at the facility after you receive the vaccine during your 15-minute observation.
"We are going to start off slow next week with around 400 appointments a day and continue to ramp up," says Miller. "This site has the capacity to administer 1,600 a day."
BARTA will provide free rides on routes 1 & 3 during the hours the clinic is open, to eliminate concern about transportation.
Interpreters for Spanish speakers will be on site.
The clinic is aimed at boosting the number of vaccinated residents more quickly toward the goal of herd immunity.
"We're here for you however long it takes," says Barnhardt. "This may go into the summer till we get everyone vaccinated that needs to be vaccinated in Berks County."