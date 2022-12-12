MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — There's a lot to look at and explore inside a new business in Muhlenberg Township.

"I think I like all my rooms," said Milca Montanez, owner of MB All About You Selfie Room.

It's a concept created off of another business that had a rough start.

"It was pretty hard when the pandemic started, because we opened and then a month later we had to shut down," Montanez said.

What to do with all the party supplies in storage became the spark to create the MB All About You selfie rooms

"We're in the party supply business and we have a lot of stuff left over, and we didn't know what to do with them," Montanez said.

Each space is brightly lit, providing special backdrops for your next personal photo opportunity.

"I was inspired by YouTube," Montanez explained. "They have selfie rooms in California. They have them in Georgia."

"People are always looking for excitement. They're looking for new adventures, so this is the reason we put this platform. People could come over," said Montanez. "They rent it for $25 for an hour."

The owner said she ultimately wants to create a unique, safe space for young people to enjoy.

"Listen to awesome music, dance, take selfies and then you can upload them to Facebook, Instagram," Montanez said.

You can start booking your time now, as the selfie room opens on Friday.