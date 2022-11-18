READING, Pa. - An event to honor veterans is set for Saturday afternoon in Reading.

Organizers are reaching out to a particular part of the veteran community.

“It's the Black and Brown veterans that live within the inner city,” said Elta Jackson-Henry, an organizer. “They don't often get out to the different events, transportation or what have you, or even awareness that these events are happening for whatever reason."

One veteran we spoke with said he experienced discrimination during his time in the service, but he'd still go back and sign up again if he had the chance.

“Actually, because of some racism, is why I didn't do the 20 years,” explained veteran Steven McCracken. “I just ran into some issues, I got tired of dealing with I guess you could say."

Another Vietnam vet is still reliving his time as a medic. What is one thing he learned?

"We all bleed the same blood, no matter who we are,” said veteran Dennis Williams.

And so a first-of-its-kind event is planned at Barley Square in Reading, where you can bring a veteran for a free meal, live music and also the chance to learn about services available for vets.

"It can be a grandfather, uncle, and women as well, we want to involve all service member veterans,” Jackson-Henry said.

The event is a new opportunity for veterans in our area to come out, get a meal, have some fellowship, and be reminded that they're not forgotten.

"This is one reason we want to have this event, to bring out the vets, let them know that they are appreciated, and there is a lot of services available that they may not think would help them,” Williams said.

If you'd like to volunteer, you can arrive at 1 p.m. to help prepare. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.