SPRING TWP., Pa. - Some local first responders were out in Spring Township getting to know members of the community.

Members of the Spring Township Police and Township of Spring Fire Department were outside of Dick's Sporting Goods Saturday.

The goal was to interact with the community and allow them to get to know their local first responders.

The Chief of Police said it's always enjoyable when first responders can meet with the community in a less formal setting.

"We get to interact with people and show them kind of a different side of who we are and what we do and get to meet them. And it's always been a good experience. We enjoy a great relationship with our community and we're very appreciative that they have a great relationship with us," said Stephen Powell, Chief of Police Spring Twp PD

The event included games, food, crafts, and the chance to check out police and fire vehicles.