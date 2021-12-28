READING, Pa. — An "idea man" is gone.
"Mike always had new ideas," recalled Lenny Brown, assistant chief of EMS operations for the Royersford Fire Department. "Mike always looked at things in a very unique way and wanted to do what's best for the patients, always wanted to do what's best for the organization."
Michael Lessar had more than 30 years of experience working as a firefighter and paramedic in Reading for 20 of those years, a fire chief in Pottstown, and most recently as one of the first full-time staff members with the Royersford Fire Department in Montgomery County.
"Being there for 30 years, you're making a lot of connections, a lot of those webs intertwine with various people," Brown explained, "and the one thing about emergency services in the grand scheme of things, there aren't many who do this as a career."
A procession led by his colleagues began at Pottstown Hospital and made its way to Sanders Funeral Home in northeast Reading to show respect for Mike and support for the family he leaves behind.
"You still get to go home to your family that is intact and all that stuff, and Mike's family doesn't get to do that tonight, and it's a sobering reminder of the challenges that we continue to face," Brown said.
Emergency services is just one of the many industries still struggling with the coronavirus, and Mike's death is the latest blow, as an "idea man" who leaves a lot behind for his colleagues comes home.
"He always had ideas," Brown said. "He was always willing to share them with anybody, and if you were willing to sit down and have a conversation, you were bound to learn something."