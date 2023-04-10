READING, Pa. – First responders were honored Monday night for their efforts on the night of an explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading and during the days that followed.
"It's a nice honor that's being put forward by council," said Reading Fire Chief James Stoudt.
At its meeting, Reading City Council recognized all first responders who assisted.
Stoudt said a Reading deputy chief was on his way in for a shift when he heard the explosion.
"He was right on the bypass when it happened, and quickly turned around and immediately saw what had happened," Stoudt said.
He said the deputy chief was the first one on location.
"We just happened to be the first ones there simply because of when it took place and where our members were," Stoudt said.
"First of all, the first responders are always the first ones there to put their lives in danger to save others," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Goodman-Hinnershitz presented them with a commendation.
"With the Palmer explosion, everything was well-coordinated," she said of the first responders. "They were there for what the people needed. They did their work efficiently, communicated very well. Great intergovernmental cooperation."
Goodman-Hinnershitz said the recognition is a way of thanking them. She said West Reading feels the same way for all the work that was done among multiple departments.
"I just think it's important to be able to always recognize," she said. "This is one incident. They do this 365 days a year, 24/7."
Goodman-Hinnershitz gave the Reading fire chief a commendation to give to West Reading. She also highlighted state and county departments.