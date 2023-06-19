Coming together in a matter of hours to honor their brother.

“I didn't see a bridge without a flag on it it was amazing people where everywhere out there,” said Sgt. David Bentz of Exeter Township Police.

Police, EMS, Firefighters and others lined I-78 in Hamburg to pay their respects for fallen state trooper 29-year-old Jacques Rougeau Jr as his body was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for an autopsy.

“Pay their respects as the body moved across the highway it was very rewarding very refreshing to see that support for law enforcement and more importantly we wanted to honor that trooper,” said Sgt. Bentz.

Police say Rougeau was killed in a gun battle with 38-year-old Brandon Stine of Thompsontown, Juniata County. State Police Lieutenant 45 year old James Wagner was critically wounded in a separate encounter with Stine.

Saved the public saved other lives just by getting out there and getting it done,” Bentz said.

It's a harsh reminder of the sacrifices police officers make every day.

“It was pretty humbling too we obviously waited a while for the procession to come through the support of the general public honking horns and waving stopping to ask what was going on it was just outstanding,” said Sgt. Bentz.

Donations to help the families of these troopers are being taken through the PA State Troopers Association Survival Fund and Troopers Helping Troopers.

Show that their sacrifice means something to a lot of people,” Bentz said.

If you would like to help the families of the troopers, visit Troopers Helping Troopers and Pennsylvania State Troopers Association.