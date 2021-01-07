READING, Pa. - Reading firefighters are mourning the loss of one of their own.

First responders from across Berks County gathered Thursday morning for a procession for firefighter and EMT Mark "Dewey" Kulp.

Procession for Reading firefighter

The procession escorted his remains from St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township to the Theo C. Auman funeral home on Penn Street in downtown Reading.

Kulp died Tuesday. His wife posted on Facebook that he tested positive for COVID-19 early last week.

Funeral services have not been announced.

