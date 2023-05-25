SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - In front of colleagues, family and friends, paramedics and EMTs who responded to the deadly R.M. Palmer factory explosion received National Medal of Honor awards at the Western Berks Ambulance building.

"It means a lot to me. I'm not one to show off or anything like that so it's a little bit above my comfort zone,” said Jacob Motacki, a paramedic.

A zone where they do feel comfortable? Saving lives.

"I got into this to do what I'm doing,” said James Beane, an EMT.

Motacki and Beane were some of the first on scene that fateful March evening in West Reading.

“I went to take a power nap on the recliner, and all is going well, and next thing you know I'm off the recliner and I'm on the floor,” Beane said.

They both ran towards the danger and destruction to help.

"She told me to go to the one woman who was laying in the debris, so I went there first,” Motacki said.

"I never left the scene. It's just something you see on the news like, well, that's never gonna happen to us, but here it is we're in West Reading and we have a major disaster,” said Beane.

They both have decades of first responder experience between them and say they drew upon every bit of it to remain calm amongst the chaos.