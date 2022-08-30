SPRING TWP., Pa. — It's been a tough timeline to follow for first responders with the Western Berks Ambulance Association in Spring Township.

"The fire was February 18th of 2021. We moved the administration offices back in August 8th, with the crews hopefully set to come back right around the first week of September, said Anthony Tucci, the association's executive director.

But a year and a half out from a fire that forced Western Berks' staff to relocate, the site is restored and remodeled.

"We got some minor touch-ups to do, still some punch-list items, as everyone has those, of course, at the end, but we're back and better than ever," said Tucci.

From top to bottom, there are upgrades and much needed improvements everywhere you look.

"We've lowered the floor in the garage to get more of our ambulances in," Tucci said. "We've added, updated, everything's updated. Everything's up to code, LED lighting. All the electric is updated."

One of the biggest upgrades is a state-of-the-art, up-to-code fire suppression system that could help prevent the reason for this renovation in the first place.

"A huge fire suppression system, sprinkler system, that was brought up to code. Had to put a big four-inch line, as you can see," Tucci said.

The newly restored headquarters reopens at a time when the industry, overall, is struggling with funding.

"Again, our two biggest insurers are the federal government and the state government," Tucci said. "We're going to get a little bit of a boost from our legislators for Medicaid in January, but it's not enough."

Brand-new, individual bunks are located upstairs, but Western Berks is still looking for more staff to fill them, including four paramedics and four EMTs.

Overall, the association said it hopes the updated digs will boost morale and bring more first responders on board.

"We're glad we are getting everyone back together," Tucci said.