WEST READING, Pa. - The first wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company.

So far the company isn't commenting.

Loved ones of Judith Lopez-Moran, one of the victims who died in the R.M. Palmer factory explosion in West Reading last month, just filed a lawsuit hoping to get some answers.

"What a lawsuit allows us to do, and why we filed it two and a half weeks after, is that it gives us subpoena power," said attorney Andrew Duffy with Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. "It gives us deposition power, it gives us the power of court orders, to get documents, to go in and ask for evidence to be preserved."

The lawsuit names the defendants as UGI, R.M. Palmer and other, unnamed defendants who may be accountable for the explosion that took seven lives, including Moran's, and injured several others.

It alleges the explosion, which was likely caused by a natural gas leak, was preventable. Furthermore, that those with the Palmer company were remiss in responding urgently to complaints of natural gas odor before the explosion.

"We firmly believe there are enough facts out there to make the allegations that we made," said Duffy. "There is good faith factual support for that and we wanted to be able to get the process moving as quickly as possible."

The firm representing the family of Judith Lopez-Moran says by filing now they should have the case in front of a jury within three years.

"We want to get to the bottom of it and where this natural gas leaked from, who was responsible for that, and if these reports of natural gas smell were being appropriately taken up the chain," said Duffy. "We want to find that all out and that's what the family of Judith has asked us to do."