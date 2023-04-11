WEST READING, Pa. - The family of one of the victims killed in last month's explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company has filed the first wrongful death lawsuit related to the tragedy.

The law firm of Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C. (SMB) filed the wrongful death and negligence lawsuit on behalf of the estate of Judith “Judy” Lopez-Moran. The 55-year-old Reading woman was among 7 people killed in the deadly March 24 explosion at the company's West Reading facility. Defendants in the lawsuit include UGI Corporation, gas suppliers to the West Reading site, and R.M. Palmer Company and its affiliates.

“We are humbled to represent the family of Ms. Lopez-Moran and assured them that through this lawsuit we will do everything possible to determine exactly what happened, why it happened, and hold all those responsible fully accountable. We look forward to working collaboratively with all investigating agencies involved, and fully expect, at the appropriate time, the full cooperation of the defendants,” said SMB attorneys.

According to a statement, SMB now represents more than one dozen victims of the disaster.

The firm said it has notified R.M. Palmer, UGI, and local, state and federal agencies that it now represents Ms. Lopez-Moran’s children and family members on her behalf, and is “requesting documentation and preservation, for subsequent inspection by independent forensic experts, of all potentially relevant physical evidence at and around the site, along with all records, files regarding plant staffing, maintenance, engineering and operations.”

Attorneys for SMB explained this is standard in such matters, and critical to the proper examination of potential evidence, including but not limited to records of related gas system operations, maintenance logs and equipment, etc.

The firm has represented victims and their loved ones in other mass casualty events, including the 2022 Pottstown residential gas explosion and a 2019 blast that leveled five row houses in South Philadelphia.