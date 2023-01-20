GREENSBURG, Pa – FirstEnergy is urging customers to reach out if they're having difficulty paying their winter utility bills.

Residential customers of Penelec, Penn Power, Met-Ed and West Penn Power are encouraged to contact their utility now to enroll in payment plans or receive referrals for bill assistance programs.

“Many of our customers continue to face financial challenges brought on by the pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty,” said Scott Wyman, president of Pennsylvania Operations for FirstEnergy. “With winter in full swing, I encourage customers who have fallen behind on their bills to contact us as soon as possible so that a member of our team can review their options with them.”

For a complete list of assistance programs please visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist

.