CLEVELAND - The parent company of Berks County-based Met-Ed, which also happens to be Ohio's largest electric utility, has established a goal to become carbon free by 2050.
FirstEnergy Corp. said this week it will eventually close two coal-fired power plants in West Virginia, replace its truck fleet with electric and hybrid vehicles and build a large solar farm in West Virginia.
The announcement comes amid numerous state and local investigations into what authorities said was a $60 million bribery scheme to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two aging nuclear plants it owned when the bill was approved in July 2019.
FirstEnergy Vice President Gary Benz called the carbon-free initiative a "big step."