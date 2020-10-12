READING, Pa. - If you want to get tested for COVID-19, you're being asked to step up to the plate.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has taken over FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, using the ballpark's North Front Street parking lot as a COVID-19 outdoor testing site. If you stop by, you're asked to bring a photo ID and an insurance card, if you have one. Tests can be done as drive-ins, walk-ups, or even by bus.
Berks County has seen a spike of nearly 1,500 positive tests since the beginning of September.
"You can never be too careful, so take advantage of this," said Councilwoman Donna Reed, who represents the district FirstEnergy Stadium is in. "It certainly supersedes my district, but the whole county, as we all know, we've been watching the statistics, we've spiked incredibly in the last few weeks. The more people know, the better off you are."
The mayor's office said Reading's fire and police departments will be on-hand to make sure things run smoothly.
State officials said they believe increased testing will help determine the virus' prevalence in the county, clueing them in on how to assist the county going forward. They've previously set up test sites in other counties that have seen spikes.