Just like the Reading Fightin Phils players get called up to the big league, some of the staff at FirstEnergy Stadium are getting the call to work at Citizens Bank Park. It's all hands on deck as the Phillies get ready to host games three, four and five of the World Series.

"We were one of the first ones they called and they said, 'hey can you send somebody down?' and I was like, 'I'm going to take a shot at that, yeah for sure,'" said Angel Martinez, a food and beverage intern at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Martinez volunteered to help out at Citizens Bank Park for the last series and plans to do so again next week.

"The atmosphere was just insane," said Martinez.

He worked at one of the bars near home plate and says he had a perfect view of the Harper home run as well as other monumental moments.

"As I was interacting with customers, they were getting just as excited as I was when I heard the crack of the bat and all this happen so, it was wild."

"Wild" is a common adjective amongst FirstEnergy Stadium employees describing the experience.

"The atmosphere is just wild, Philadelphia fans are one of a kind," said Ricky Bruno, Operations Manager at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Bruno also got called to work at Citizens Bank Park during the NLCS and calls the experience a full-circle moment, knowing Phillies stars like Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins once stood on the FirstEnergy diamond.

"Just knowing that they were here a couple years ago and now they're in the World Series, that says a lot about the Phillies farm program and how good some of these kids really are."