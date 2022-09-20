READING, Pa. - Removing pieces of the past to open the proverbial door to the future of the longtime home of one of the most storied minor league franchises in baseball.

“So trying to be as gentle as we can to get the brick out of the wall,” said Lee Brumbach, a masonry instructor at Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center. "To use at the entrance of the hallway of the new facility they'll be building."

At FirstEnergy Stadium there's a new team of rookies putting in the work, from the Reading Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center.

Beyond the real-world experience, the students will have a showpiece to bring family to for years to come.

"We haven't had any live projects in a long time, many years at my school, so to have them out of the school on a real project in the community. Just walk by and see the progress every day. That excites them,” said Brumbach.

It's all to make way for a multimillion dollar, year-round use facility.

“Number one, this remains a city-owned facility. Number two, because of major league requirements which we have no control over we had to do this to keep the team here,” said Reading City Council member Donna Reed.

Multiple facets from the county came together for the project.

“The importance of this as a gathering place, its revenue importance,” said Reed.

In addition to new facilities for players, it will include an event space that will reshape the look of the stadium.

"What a beautiful setting, you are going to be looking up at the mountain and the fire tower. Looking across at the airport, the planes coming in,” Reed said. “It really is a convenient setting and a beautiful setting."