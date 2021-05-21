PERRY TWP., Pa. | For an outdoor enthusiast who's drawn to the water, there's nothing quite like that first walk with the kayak to slide into the water.
"At this time of year I'm out nearly two or three times a week," said Brian Swisher, a frequent kayaker.
The state Fish and Boat Commission held a news conference on Friday at a new launch site along the Schuylkill River in Perry Township, to mark the start of National Safe Boating Week. This site had some issues in the past, but has since been cleaned up.
"A number of years ago battery casings were found, and we worked with our partners at the Department of Environmental Protection to get the site cleaned up so it would be safe for anglers and boaters," noted Tim Schaeffer, from the Fish and Boat Commission.
It's a welcome sight for all those regulars out on the water, especially with the warm days that are coming up.
"Having this spaces access, especially with good parking, with good amenities," said Swisher. "It really makes the whole trip."
The commission is urging safety at the new site, as the state saw 11 boating-related fatalities last year and three already this year, with all involving people who were not wearing life jackets.
But in terms of cleanliness, state officials say this site is ready to go.
"Our maintenance staff did a great job. [...] Refurbished the parking lot here with gravel, knocked back the vegetation that had overgrown the sight, cleaned up the boat ramp," said Schaeffer. "We got a new sign out front. It was really a partnership."
With even more warm weather planned for the weekend, it's a great opportunity for residents to get out and enjoy area waterways.