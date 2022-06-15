MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several weeks ago the City of Reading began the process of draining Bernhart lake so the dam, which was deemed hazardous by the Department of Environmental Protection, could be inspected.
"This is where I fell in love with fishing, and now it's not here," says Scott Weaver who lives in Shillington.
Weaver started coming to the lake at Bernhart Dam in Muhlenberg Township to go fishing nearly 30 years ago.
"We used to ride our bikes out here when I was a little kid, find hooks, find worms and go fishing in here," says Weaver.
Lee Reed who lives in Laureldale and has been coming here all his life is still trying to salvage as much fishing time as he can. "I used to all the time," says Reed. "I'm retired now and I'm losing my spot."
The City of Reading owns the dam, and started draining the lake in late April, about 7 weeks ago. Since then some of the wildlife has moved on but it's been hard for those who spent time here to see it fade away.
The City of Reading says development of the project at Bernhart’s Lake continues and that the first and most critical step in the process was to dewater the impoundment by removing the spillway. City officials say relevant data is being collected, as well as expert and regulatory body advice that will help develop an environmentally sound resolution for the area.
"It's just another place that's disappearing, that the kids can't go and hang out and catch some sunnies," says Reed.
The Department of Environmental Protection deemed the dam hazardous and said it had to be drained and inspected.
A spokesperson for the DEP says at this point the drawdown is complete and the reservoir is at one foot, where it will remain until the city determines whether to rehabilitate the dam or remove it entirely.
The DEP says it's also up to the dam owner to have the inspection completed. At this point it's unclear whether that has been done.
"I would love them to build the dam back up and make it a good place again," says Weaver.