READING, Pa. - Authorities are still looking for five men in the massive drug bust known as "Operation Caribbean Snowfall."

Each man is wanted on multiple drug charges.

"Operation Caribbean Snowfall" was a joint operation between multiple agencies that authorities say took four million dollars worth of drugs off the streets in December of last year.

More than 20 arrests have been made so far.

Police are still seeking Juan Ortiz, Arnaldo Rodriguez-Rosario, Miguel Cruz-Ortiz, Stephen Santiago and Roberto Cruz-Rodriguez.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Berks County Detectives.