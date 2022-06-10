READING, Pa. - A flag raising ceremony was held in Reading to honor the life of former Mayor Joseph "Joe" D. Eppihimer.
Eppihimer died on Saturday, June 4, at age 84.
Mayor Eddie Morán released a statement Wednesday, following the news of Eppihimer's passing, calling him "a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by everyone who came in contact with him."
Eppihimer worked as a master plumber at the Reading School District until he retired in 1999. He also served as a member of Reading City Council from 1996 to 1999, before going on to serve as mayor for four years in 2000.
"Becoming mayor of this city is like becoming the father of my extended family," Eppihimer had said during his swearing-in ceremony.
Eppihimer led the city through challenging times, including troubles with crime and 9/11. He retired as mayor after four years, though he did run again in 2011.
One of Eppihimer's proudest achievements was a scholarship he and his wife established for high school students pursuing mechanical trades.
Morán has ordered flags at all city-owned buildings to be flown at half-staff. The flag raising ceremony on Friday included a presentation to Eppihimer's family.