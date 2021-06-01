WINDSOR TWP., Pa. | The fire that raged through two residential homes in Berks County has been put out, and one woman finds her mother's folded flag unburned.
The State Police at Reading are investigating a fire that occurred Monday at the 100 block of Lakeview Lane in Blue Heron Village in Windsor Townships.
They say flames erupted in two homes, swallowing the garage of one residence and threatening other.
Crews from multiple neighboring and County companies responded, officials stated. Being in such a suburban location, fire companies said they faced an uphill battle containing and extinguishing the fire.
Two structures were damaged by the fire, and the damage is estimated at least $300,000, city officials say. Two of the homes even had their roofs collapse in entirely.
All of the residents were able to escape safely, thanks to a passerby alerting the homeowners to the fire in their garage, that they were unaware of. Two firefighters were injured while fighting the fire, but both only saw minor injuries and refused treatment on scene, officials say.
They say one fire fighter from Hamburg company sustained a minor injury from a partial roof collapse, the other firefighter from Port Clinton, sustained minor injuries when he fell off the top of the fire truck.
A fitting Memorial Day moment ended the daunting evening, officials say, when a recovered folded flag was provided to one homeowner that had been found undamaged.
The flag had belonged to the owners mother, who received it from WWII service.
The investigation showed that the fire originated inside of the garage at Lakeview Ln. Due to the extent of the damage the cause of the fire was unable to be identified, but officials stated that no further criminal investigation is anticipated.