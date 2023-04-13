DISTRICT TWP., Pa. – Mark Bray said he was outside reading a book at his District Township home off Cherry Drive when he saw smoke coming from a wooded area behind it.
"Eventually it got to where there was smoke constantly," Bray said.
He said a neighbor contacted his wife, and she called 911. First responders from about a dozen Berks and Lehigh County departments arrived on scene. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources was brought in, too.
"I've lived here 45 years; this is the second time it's happened," Bray recalled.
It was a fire that John Bevich said he also could see from his home. He said he was worried about his house.
"The whole valley was covered with smoke, and then I could actually see the flames coming down the mountain," Bevich said.
A helicopter had to be called in to make multiple air drops of water, in addition to the crews that were on the ground.
"It was a 600-gallon bucket on there," said Eastern Berks Fire Chief Michael Mutter.
Mutter said the helicopter made seven to eight drops, getting water from a nearby pond. That allowed firefighters on the ground to go in and extinguish small spots.
According to the chief, three to four acres were on fire when first responders arrived, and areas were difficult to access.
"We found trees and wood pretty well involved," Mutter said.
The fire chief said no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.