MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. (AP) — Firefighters have gotten control of a house fire in Berks County as they also battled an AccuWeather RealFeel temperature in the triple digits.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Wagon Wheel Lane in the Cherokee Ranch section of Muhlenberg Township.

Dispatchers initially reported a fire in a bedroom. We're told the first crews arrived on the scene to find intense flames shooting from the front of the house.

The fire marshal told 69 News that the 10 people inside the home as well as all the pets were able to get out safely.

Firefighters continued to be dispatched to the scene an hour after the first calls to 911, as they dealt with the heat. A canteen unit also responded to help. At 2 p.m. AccuWeather reported the RealFeel temperature in Berks County to be 100 degrees.

The fire was reported to be under control around 2:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

