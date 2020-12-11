DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A home in southeastern Berks County has been left gutted by fire.
The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Pine Forge Road, just east of Route 662, in Douglass Township.
Flames and smoke were seen pouring from the two-story home as the first firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews from neighboring Montgomery County responded to assist.
There have been no reports of injuries.
Officials have not yet said if they've determined what sparked the fire.