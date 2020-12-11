House fire in Douglass Township

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A home in southeastern Berks County has been left gutted by fire. 

The fire was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Pine Forge Road, just east of Route 662, in Douglass Township.

Flames and smoke were seen pouring from the two-story home as the first firefighters arrived on the scene. Crews from neighboring Montgomery County responded to assist.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Officials have not yet said if they've determined what sparked the fire.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.