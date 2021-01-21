UPPER BERN TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through chicken houses at a farm in Upper Bern Township, Berks County early Thursday morning.
The flames broke out just after 2 a.m. at A&L Farms in the 3300 block of Mountain Road.
69 News viewers sent photos of the flames, which could be seen at least a mile away.
Crews are still battling the fire several hours later, and have been calling for more tankers to come to the scene.
Initial reports indicated two chicken houses were on fire.
Unfortunately, this farm is no stranger to fires, as this is the third fire in the last several years.
Flames tore through chicken houses there in 2019, and the owners lost more than 37,000 chickens. Back in 2015, fire destroyed an empty barn that was going to be used to house chickens.
