...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY...
At 309 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Reading, Wyomissing, Kutztown, Hamburg, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring,
Laureldale, Wernersville, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Lyons, and
Lenhartsville.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 43.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 8 and 11.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED