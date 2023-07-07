Flood generic

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Berks County.

The warning is in effect until 6:56 p.m. Friday.

A warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is occurring, imminent or likely.

Weather conditions can pose a threat to life or property and people in the path of the storm should take protective action.

Motorists are advised not to drive through flooded areas. 

