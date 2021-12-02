FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood Bank is supporting the Fleetwood Area Public Library with a $60,000 donation.
The money was donated to the library Fuel our Future Capital Campaign, with a goal to fully fund the renovations which were completed last year.
As part of the gift, Fleetwood Bank’s name appears at the entrance welcoming individuals into the library.
“Fleetwood Bank is proud to support the Fleetwood Area Public Library”, said President and CEO, Tim Snyder. “Being the only community bank based in Berks County, it is important to support other community organizations. Very few towns continue to have both a community library and a community bank available to serve the residents. Libraries play a vital role to our youth and our communities, and ensures that everyone has access to books and technology, just as community banks focus on the financial needs of businesses and families in those same markets.”