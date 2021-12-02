FLEETWOOD, Pa. — Fleetwood Bank is helping its local library turn the page on its next chapter.
The bank has donated $60,000 to the Fleetwood Area Public Library's "Fuel our Future" capital campaign.
The money will help the library fund the renovations in completed last year, officials said.
"Very few towns continue to have both a community library and a community bank available to serve the residents," said Tim Snyder, the bank's president and CEO. "Libraries play a vital role to our youth and our communities, and ensures that everyone has access to books and technology, just as community banks focus on the financial needs of businesses and families in those same markets."
In exchange for its donation, Fleetwood Bank's name will appear on the library's entrance.