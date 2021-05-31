FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Crowds turned out in Fleetwood Monday morning for a Memorial Day parade and ceremony at the community park.
"The more you talk about it, the more you remember it," says Jennifer Reese whose father and father-in-law are veterans. "Telling stories from the past is the best way that we remember."
"It is very, very important to remember all those people that gave everything so that they may have that opportunity to have a vacation day, to have freedom and to live in the life that we all have here," says Sgt. Major (Ret.) Barry L. Frain who served in the US Marine Corp.
Sgt. Major Frain was a speaker at the ceremony. He shared experiences and honored those who are no longer with us.
"We're here," says Frain, "it's not about us or what we wear on our chest. It's about the remembrance of those who gave everything."
"It's really a beautiful thing to see everyone turn out and remember," says Reese.
The Fleetwood Memorial Day parade was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.