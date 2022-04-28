FLEETWOOD, Pa. – A Fleetwood family that lost their home in a fire Wednesday had some good news a day later.

The Stump family's furry friends — dog Charlie and all their other pets — were released from the animal hospital on Thursday.

Charlie jumped out of a window in a daring escape from the fire that destroyed their home.

WATCH: Dog leaps from burning home in Fleetwood

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal said the cause of the fire was electrical and is believed to have started in the kitchen.

There's a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for repairs and to replace items lost in the fire.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you