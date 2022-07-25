A Fleetwood man could face more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Alan Byerly, 55, entered a guilty plea Monday in federal court to two charges: assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and assault by striking, beating and wounding.

The other charges against Byerly were dropped as part of the agreement.

Attorneys for the U.S. government once again presented evidence they said they could prove in court if the case had gone to trial.

Byerly did take some issue with the details regarding the incident with a taser-like device.

"The part about pointing at the officers, I actually held it upwards," he said. "I did not point it at 'em."

When asked by the judge, Byerly said he was high school educated and had not previously received any mental health treatment.

He initially pleaded not guilty in November after he was charged in September with multiple offenses, including assault.

Authorities say Byerly, who was seen wearing a Kutztown beanie and carrying a Taser-like device, assaulted police officers and a news photographer amid the chaos on Capitol Hill.

According to the judge at the hearing, Byerly could face more than three years behind bars and be forced to pay thousands in restitution.

A sentencing hearing is slated for Oct. 21.