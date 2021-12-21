MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A Fleetwood police officer is being honored for putting her own life on the line to save others.
Berks Lodge #71, Fraternal Order of Police has named Ofc. Angela Arndt as its 2021 police officer of the year.
Arndt was recognized for her actions on the night of April 16, 2020, when she responded to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of East Locust Street in Fleetwood.
Arndt arrived to find multiple homes and several vehicles engulfed in rapidly-spreading flames as well as live wires arcing.
The fire prevented Arndt from approaching the front of the homes, so she went around to the rear and kicked open the door to one of the homes. She located a man inside and led him to safety. She then ensured that the residents of the neighboring homes had evacuated.
"Officer Arndt ran towards the danger, knowing that her actions were placing herself in harm's way," said Joseph M. Brown, president, Berks Lodge #71. "Officer Arndt's actions that day were not only heroic but demonstrate the type of police officer she truly is."
The Fleetwood Police Department also honored Arndt in November with its meritorious service award.
As for the fire, it eventually went to three alarms, destroying four homes and damaging a church. A firefighter suffered a minor injury.