FLEETWOOD, Pa.- It's a borough full of rich history unfolding over the last century and a half.

"We were incorporated in 1873," said Mayor of Fleetwood, Tammy Gore.

Easily recognizable to some by notable products produced in the small town.

"I think what Fleetwood is probably most famous for is the Cadillac," said Gore. "The Cadillac got it's name Fleetwood, because it was built here in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania."

Today, it's about community, and the feeling of being America's hometown.

"We're a small community," Gore said. "1,400 homes, just over 4,000 people and we're about one mile square."

To celebrate the borough's 150th birthday they've planned an entire year's-worth of festivities.

Kelly Schaeffer, president of the Fleetwood Council of Civic Organizations, took on that role after her father, the former mayor, died.

She is the chairman of the 150th celebration and has poured her heart and soul into the planning, alongside many other key helpers.

"We have started out this past weekend with our pageant which we then had a wonderful turnout," said Schaeffer.

Four young ladies were crowned at a pageant to represent the borough throughout the year.

There will be a number of events now through December.

"We have expanded it to hopefully throw things out there into the calendar that will interest everyone in our Fleetwood school district, in our Fleetwood community and in our surrounding area," Schaeffer said.

"There's pieces of interest to everyone and once they come out for something, I think they'll catch the fever," said Gore.