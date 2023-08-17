FLEETWOOD, Pa. – People in Fleetwood are leaving their mark on a piece of art that will remain in the borough long after its 150th anniversary celebration.
That mark, specifically, is a thumbprint.
Anyone walking by could leave their thumbprints on a tiger statue at Fleetwood bank Thursday afternoon.
The tiger will be on display on Main Street once it's finished.
An employee says the bank wanted to do something to honor the community as it marks a milestone.
"How can we make our tiger something we can involve our whole community, since this is 150 years of Fleetwood?" said Angela Cremer, assistant vice president, marketing officer, for Fleetwood Bank. "And being that we're the only local community bank here in Berks County, we're always looking to ways to strengthen our ties with the community, so what better way."
A Kutztown University student who lives in Fleetwood painted the tiger.
"I think it went great," said Kara Galeassi, the artist. "I'm really excited to see how many people come out from the community and get their fingerprint on it."
The base of the statue comes from the same company that made the Boyertown bear and West Reading frog statues.
Organizers say the tiger statue will be in Fleetwood for years to come.