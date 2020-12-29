FLEETWOOD, Pa. – For one young lady from Fleetwood, her interest in entertainment journalism began at a young age.

"I started from the age of 4," said Rodeo Hanson. "My first interview was with Kelly McGillis, and from there, I just continued doing interviews and with journalism."

Like everything else, though, producing "Rodeo's Drive-Thru Hollywood News" became harder in the pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, most people are working remotely and also the holiday season is around so most things are shut down," said Hanson.

She then turned her attention to essential workers and frontline workers to highlight what they mean to their communities.

Hanson secured more than 50 celebrities, including music artist Rick Springfield and a cast member from "It's a Wonderful Life," to send messages of support.

"Many essential workers love it — they love that all the icons are coming together and saying thank you to them and really appreciating their efforts because, really, they're everyday heroes," said Hanson.

Hanson's celebrity-filled video with a sci-fi theme continues to garner hundreds of views, and it's teaching the young celebrity journalist from Fleetwood a lot, too.

"I learned a lot...they do so much for us," she said. "They always risk their lives for us; they're putting their lives in harm's way to keep everyone safe. We should acknowledge what they do."

In August, Hanson also showed her appreciation for essential workers by helping to coordinate a discount night at Becky's Drive-In.

