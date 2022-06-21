Fleetwood Vo. Fire Co. awarded life-saving grain rescue equipment

FLEETWOOD, Pa. – A Fleetwood fire department is one of 58 fire departments across the country to be awarded with life-saving grain rescue equipment.
Entering a grain bin can quickly turn deadly. Dozens of lives are lost each year.
Nationwide Insurance announced Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Company as one of the departments receiving rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when local grain entrapments occur.
The training will include classroom education and rescue simulations using the entrapment tools, which are loaded onto 20-foot trailers and able to hold about 100 bushels of grain each.
With 2022 donations included, Nationwide and partners reports they have supplied these resources to 265 departments across 31 states since 2014.