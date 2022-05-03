KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Berks County District Attorney's Office announced charges against a Fleetwood woman, accused of supplying drugs that resulted in the death of a woman in Kutztown in November of 2021.
On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Yoli Eisenhardt, 24 for drug delivery resulting in death and numerous other charges including felony drug charges.
On November 4, 2021, officers from the Kutztown Police Department were called to the 100 block of Stimmel Alley for an unresponsive female.
Officers discovered the female was deceased. A search of the woman's belongings and residence revealed evidence of illegal drug use (fentanyl) and paraphernalia, the Berks County District Attorney's Office reports.
An investigation by the Kutztown Police Department and Berks County District Attorney Detectives identified Eisenhardt as the source of the illegal opioids.
An autopsy on the woman listed the cause of death as acute toxicity by fentanyl.
Eisenhardt was taken to the Berks County Jail on $100,000 bail.
The charges against Eisenhardt include drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of communication facility, delivery of a controlled substance (fentanyl), possession with the intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).