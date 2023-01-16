RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle-crash in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road just after 6:30 Monday morning.

First responders found the victim, 61-year-old Wanda Matuszak of Fleetwood, deceased at the scene.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple witnesses reported a white van travelling east on Pricetown Road at a high rate of speed and passing cars in a marked no-passing zone prior to the collision.

The driver of that van, one of the four vehicles involved, is in critical condition at Reading Hospital.

Two other drivers involved suffered minor injuries.

State Police said the investigation is ongoing.