LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The recovery efforts are far from over in communities hit hardest by last weekend's floods, and a lot eyes are on this weekend's forecast with the potential for more rain.

It's been a long week for many across the county.

"At the end of the week, we've come across several homes that have been condemned. They have nowhere else to move. We are trying to see if anyone has storage units to donate or at least minimal cost for some of these families," said volunteer Casey Coates.

In Lower Alsace Township, the fate of Antietam Middle Senior High remains uncertain, with a meeting slated for 6:30 Monday amid worries about more rain.

"We're trying to mitigate as much of that because we do know there is material in the creek bed that we need to make sure is cleared out. We are working to get property demolished to eliminate that problem," said Lower Alsace Township manager Don Pottiger.

So, what's the need right now?

Volunteers say they need more fans. There was a big pile here yesterday and it's practically cleaned out.

"Fans is still a great need," said Coates. "There's a lot of people we've been trying to teach and educate on how to make sure they're getting the dampness out of their basements. We need dehumidifiers in the worst way."

In Reading, city officials are dealing with flooded basements, assessing sinkholes and prepping for the weekend.

"They're clearing and making sure the storm basins are cleared as a result of the significant amount of rainfall we already got and the potential for more," said Fire Marshal Jeremey Searfoss.

Red Cross officials say they continue to help people at the Jamestown Village Apartments.

A shelter remains at Glenside Elementary and meals and cleanup kits are available.