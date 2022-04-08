UNION TWP., Pa. – Some people were displaced after a home in Union Township, in southeast Berks County, partially collapsed from severe flooding Thursday night.
The deputy fire chief says flood water came down a hill near the backside of the home.
The water caused the cinder blocks on the home's back wall to collapse.
The Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue collapse team came to support the efforts.
The deputy chief also said about a half dozen firefighters were digging up a dam to divert more water away from the home.
No one was injured, the deputy chief said, but three people are unable to stay in the house.