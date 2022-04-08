UNION TWP., Pa. – Some people were displaced after a home in Union Township, in southeast Berks County, partially collapsed from severe flooding Thursday night.

The deputy fire chief says flood water came down a hill near the backside of the home.

The water caused the cinder blocks on the home's back wall to collapse.

The Boyertown Area Fire & Rescue collapse team came to support the efforts.

The deputy chief also said about a half dozen firefighters were digging up a dam to divert more water away from the home.

No one was injured, the deputy chief said, but three people are unable to stay in the house.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you