Flooding closes Antietam Middle Senior HS for year; superintendent presents 2 alternatives

READING, Pa. – The Antietam Middle Senior High School flooded more than a week ago — and it was the focus of the board meeting inside the Mount Penn Elementary Center on Monday.
"This was devastating for our community, for our school district," said Antietam School District Superintendent Heidi Rochlin.
She said holding classes at the Middle Senior High School is not an option this school year.
She said there are two options. The first would be to hold classes elsewhere in the district. K-6 classrooms would need to be reconfigured at the Elementary Center. Local churches would become elective centers.
"Grades 9-12 would attend those courses in the morning and then come over to the Elementary Center for their core classes in the afternoon, and then essentially would switch with seventh and eighth grade," said Rochlin.
Antietam is already partnering with other districts for Advanced Placement classes. She said third grade classes would move to the Primary Center.
The second option would involve the district finding a building to transplant the Middle Senior High School for the year. Rochlin said it would be an office building or corporate center since no other school buildings are available.
"There may be noise factors, using temporary walls," she cautioned.
For seventh to 12th graders, the school year would be delayed two to four weeks to get the space ready. Rochlin said classes during that time frame could be virtual.
"Which is what we're trying to stay away from, but that's the reality of moving into a space," she said.
The total cost of that second option is estimated at $1.15 million to $1.89 million.
"Option 1 — the fact that they would stay inside the building and inside the district sounded better than spending a lot of money and finding an outsourced building to go to," said Heather Gajewski, who attended the meeting.
"I'm not particularly thrilled with either one, but I think of the two, number one is probably the best choice," said Brian Degler, who has children in the district.
Rochlin said the district is planning on having all sports running. Games would be held at the Primary Center and in Exeter.
She said a date would need to be scheduled for when to vote on the options presented. A community Q&A meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Penn Primary Center.
As far as the Middle Senior High School, Rochlin said the next step is a preliminary damage assessment, for which she said the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be on site this week.